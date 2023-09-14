Insider Sell: Regional President Jared Green Sells 1,665 Shares of Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, Jared Green, the Regional President of Southside Bancshares Inc (

SBSI, Financial), sold 1,665 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest in the financial community and warrants a closer look.

Jared Green has been with Southside Bancshares Inc for several years, serving in various capacities before his current role as Regional President. His deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction makes his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

Southside Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations in the communities that it serves. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage, and Trust. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and lending services. The Mortgage segment provides mortgage lending services. The Trust segment provides trust services to customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,665 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is worth noting, as it could potentially signal the insider's sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

1702445203077464064.png

The insider transaction history for Southside Bancshares Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a generally positive sentiment among the company's insiders, despite the recent sell by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Southside Bancshares Inc were trading at $29.81, giving the company a market cap of $917.785 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.97, which is higher than the industry median of 8.29 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702445218579611648.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Southside Bancshares Inc is significantly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.7, with a GF Value of $42.66 and a current price of $29.81.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for Southside Bancshares Inc. The company's stock appears to be undervalued, and the overall insider transaction history shows more buys than sells over the past year. Investors should keep a close eye on future insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.