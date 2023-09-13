Insider Buying: John Finley Acquires 15,000 Shares of Palisade Bio Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, John Finley, CEO, CFO, and Director of Palisade Bio Inc (

PALI, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 15,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is John Finley?

John Finley is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biotech industry. He currently holds the positions of CEO, CFO, and Director at Palisade Bio Inc. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the company through various stages of growth and development.

About Palisade Bio Inc

Palisade Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for various medical conditions. The company's primary mission is to improve the lives of patients by advancing and commercializing novel and scientifically sound treatment options.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 15,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong confidence in the company's future prospects. The recent purchase by John Finley further strengthens this sentiment.

The insider transaction history for Palisade Bio Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have a positive outlook on the stock's future performance.

1702445342168973312.png

The relationship between insider buying/selling and stock price is often considered a reliable indicator of a company's future performance. In this case, the insider's decision to buy more shares could signal a bullish outlook for Palisade Bio Inc.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Palisade Bio Inc were trading for $0.66 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $5.719 million. While this may seem small compared to other companies in the biotech industry, it's important to note that the value of a company is not solely determined by its market cap. Other factors such as the company's growth prospects, financial health, and the industry it operates in also play a crucial role.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Palisade Bio Inc is a positive sign. It shows that those with the most insight into the company's operations are confident in its future. As such, investors should keep a close eye on this stock.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.