ACM Research (ACMR): An Unseen Gem in the Semiconductor Industry?

Discovering the True Worth of ACM Research (ACMR)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ACM Research Inc (

ACMR, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -4.83% and a 3-month gain of 46.71%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.02. Despite these figures, the question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into the intrinsic value of ACM Research (ACMR) to answer this question. We invite you to join us in this comprehensive analysis to understand the true value of ACMR's stock.

Introduction to ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial)

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. Despite its current price of $16.74 per share and a market cap of $1 billion, ACM Research's stock appears to be significantly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $55.42.

1702450982631243776.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

ACM Research's stock, at its current price, gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The GF Value suggests that the stock's fair trading price should be higher. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1702450960233660416.png

Financial Strength of ACM Research

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to check its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. ACM Research has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.33, which is better than 58.22% of 900 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of ACM Research is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1702451002398998528.png

Profitability and Growth of ACM Research

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. ACM Research has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 19% is better than 80.19% of 944 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ACM Research's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ACM Research is 47%, which ranks better than 93.9% of 869 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 47.2%, which ranks better than 78.37% of 772 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. For the past 12 months, ACM Research's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 9.78, and its cost of capital (WACC) is 9.76.

1702451019855691776.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of ACM Research appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than most companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ACM Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.