Insider Sell: SVP, Products Naveen Gavini Sells 9,888 Shares of Pinterest Inc

56 minutes ago
On September 12, 2023, Naveen Gavini, the Senior Vice President of Products at Pinterest Inc (

PINS, Financial), sold 9,888 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 195,919 shares and purchased none.

Pinterest Inc is a visual discovery engine where users can find and do what they love. The platform allows users to discover ideas for various projects and interests, which are then organized into visual bookmarks or "pins". The company's primary source of revenue is advertising, where it connects users to businesses.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys at Pinterest Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The insider's sell-off comes at a time when Pinterest Inc's stock is trading at $27.81 per share, giving the company a market cap of $17.43 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $30.13, as shown in the GF Value image below:

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, Pinterest Inc's stock is considered modestly undervalued.

The insider's sell-off could be a personal decision or based on the insider's perception of the company's future performance. However, it is essential for investors to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions. Despite the insider's sell-off, the company's stock remains modestly undervalued, which could present a potential investment opportunity.

It is also worth noting that the insider's sell-off does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. The insider may have sold the shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance. Therefore, investors should not solely rely on insider trading activities when making investment decisions but should consider a comprehensive analysis of the company's performance and market conditions.

