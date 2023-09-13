Insider Sell: Brian Chopin Sells 2,816 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc

56 minutes ago
On September 13, 2023, Brian Chopin, Chief Accounting Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc (

HCC, Financial), sold 2,816 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 2,816 shares and purchased none.

Brian Chopin has been with Warrior Met Coal Inc for several years, serving in various financial roles before his current position as Chief Accounting Officer. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Warrior Met Coal Inc is a leading producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry. The company operates two underground mines in Alabama and has the capacity to produce over 7.3 million tons of coal per year. With a market cap of $2.45 billion, Warrior Met Coal Inc is a significant player in the coal industry.

The insider transaction history for Warrior Met Coal Inc shows a trend of selling over the past year, with no insider buys recorded. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc were trading at $45, giving the stock a market cap of $2.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.29, lower than the industry median of 12.64 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Warrior Met Coal Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a GF Value of $36.01 and a current price of $45.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by this overvaluation. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

Investors should always consider the broader market trends and the company's financial performance when interpreting insider trading activities. Despite the recent insider sell, Warrior Met Coal Inc continues to be a strong player in the coal industry with a solid financial standing.

