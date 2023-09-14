Insider Buying: Applied Optoelectronics Inc CEO Chih-hsiang Lin Acquires 15,000 Shares

56 minutes ago
On September 14, 2023, Chih-hsiang Lin, President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (

AAOI, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, further deepening his investment in the firm. This move has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, as insider buying often signals an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.

But who is Chih-hsiang Lin? Lin is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the optoelectronics industry. He has been at the helm of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, leading the company through various market cycles and industry shifts. His recent purchase of additional shares in the company is a testament to his belief in the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a leading provider of fiber-optic networking products. The company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Its products are used in cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), internet data centers, and telecommunications markets.

The insider's recent acquisition is significant, especially when viewed in the context of the company's recent insider trading history. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 101,209 shares and sold none. This trend is further illustrated in the insider trend image below:

The insider transaction history for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, compared to 15 insider sells. This suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders, with the recent buy by the CEO potentially indicating a positive shift.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc were trading at $9.79, giving the company a market cap of $313.416 million. However, the company's GF Value stands at $5.03, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.95.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the stock's overvaluation, the insider's recent purchase could suggest that he sees potential for future growth that may not be fully reflected in the current GF Value.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Applied Optoelectronics Inc, particularly the purchase by CEO Chih-hsiang Lin, provides an interesting perspective for investors. While the stock appears overvalued based on its GF Value, the insider's confidence could signal a positive outlook for the company's future.

