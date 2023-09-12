Insider Sell: EverCommerce Inc's CMO Sarah Jordan Sells 5,787 Shares

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

On September 12, 2023, Sarah Jordan, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of EverCommerce Inc (

EVCM, Financial), sold 5,787 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at EverCommerce Inc, which we will delve into later in this article.

Who is Sarah Jordan?

Sarah Jordan is the CMO of EverCommerce Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing strategies. Her insider trading activities have been closely watched by investors and market analysts alike.

About EverCommerce Inc

EverCommerce Inc is a service commerce platform that provides business management software, marketing services, and customer retention solutions to businesses in the service sector. The company's software solutions are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. EverCommerce Inc operates in a wide range of industries, including home services, health services, and fitness and wellness services.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Sarah Jordan has sold a total of 15,077 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 5,787 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider transaction history for EverCommerce Inc shows a total of 64 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys.

1702483677365141504.png

The above image shows the trend of insider selling at EverCommerce Inc. The consistent selling by the insider could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. The insider may be selling shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of EverCommerce Inc were trading at $9.56 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $1.83 billion. The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While sustained insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be a result of personal financial planning or portfolio management strategies. Therefore, investors should not solely rely on insider trading patterns when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

While the insider's selling activity at EverCommerce Inc is noteworthy, it's crucial for investors to consider the broader context. Insider selling can be influenced by a variety of factors, and it's just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's financial health and future prospects. As always, a comprehensive analysis of the company's fundamentals, market position, and industry trends is essential for informed investment decision-making.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.