Insider Sell: President Terri Sebree Sells 12,401 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

1 hours ago
On September 13, 2023, President Terri Sebree of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (

ZYNE, Financial) sold 12,401 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 37,062 shares and purchased none.

Who is Terri Sebree?

Terri Sebree is the President of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with severe health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, 22q, and a host of others.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. However, there have been 15 insider sells, including the recent one by the insider. This trend could indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. The lack of insider buys and the consistent insider sells could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to note that insider sells do not always indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $1.33 each. This gives the company a market cap of $72.818 million. While this is not in the billion range, it still represents a substantial value for a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.

Conclusion

The insider's recent sell of 12,401 shares adds to the trend of insider sells for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past year. While this may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context and the potential reasons behind these sells. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and future insider transactions to make informed decisions.

