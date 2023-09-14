Director Holyce Groos Buys 7,600 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, Holyce Groos, a director at Digital Turbine Inc, made a significant insider purchase of 7,600 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Holyce Groos is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. As a director at Digital Turbine Inc, Groos plays a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations.

Digital Turbine Inc is a leading software company that simplifies content discovery and delivers it directly to the device. The company's technology platform has been adopted by numerous mobile operators and device manufacturers worldwide, enabling them to take advantage of a robust mobile ecosystem with greater control, engagement, and monetization opportunities.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 7,600 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests a strong belief in the company's prospects and a commitment to its success.

The insider transaction history for Digital Turbine Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to 3 insider sells over the same period. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Digital Turbine Inc were trading at $6.56, giving the company a market cap of $687.537 million.

With a price of $6.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.00, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.15. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Digital Turbine Inc, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and promising outlook, could make it an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
