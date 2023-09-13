Insider Buying: Director Darryl Daigle Acquires 6,950 Shares of Research Frontiers Inc

On September 13, 2023, Darryl Daigle, a director at Research Frontiers Inc (

REFR, Financial), made a significant purchase of 6,950 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

But who is Darryl Daigle? Daigle is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. His strategic insights and leadership have been instrumental in driving Research Frontiers' growth and innovation. His recent acquisition of additional shares in the company further solidifies his commitment and belief in the company's potential.

Research Frontiers Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and marketing of suspended particle devices, a type of light-control technology. The company's patented technology is used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and home appliances, to improve energy efficiency and user comfort.

Let's delve deeper into the insider buying trend at Research Frontiers Inc. Over the past year, Darryl Daigle has purchased a total of 18,650 shares and has not sold any shares. This is a strong signal of his confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Research Frontiers Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same period. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish sign for potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Research Frontiers Inc were trading at $1.39, giving the company a market cap of $46.243 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.75, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $1.86. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, could present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
