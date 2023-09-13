Insider Buying: Chairman Capital Shah Acquires 39,709 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago

On September 13, 2023, Capital Shah, Chairman of Emeren Group Ltd (

SOL, Financial), purchased 39,709 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move is worth noting as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Capital Shah is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the industry. As the Chairman of Emeren Group Ltd, Shah plays a pivotal role in the strategic direction and overall management of the company. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Emeren Group Ltd is a leading company in the energy sector. The company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. With a strong presence in the market, Emeren Group Ltd is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for energy.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 917,667 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

1702533247277203456.png

The insider transaction history for Emeren Group Ltd shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish about the company's prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Emeren Group Ltd were trading at $3.11, giving the company a market cap of $213.489 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.37, which is lower than both the industry median of 23.96 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued.

The price-to-GF-Value ratio of Emeren Group Ltd is 0.28, based on a GuruFocus Value of $11.06 and a stock price of $3.11. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1702533263341387776.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Capital Shah, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status, suggests that Emeren Group Ltd could be a promising investment opportunity. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's possible value trap status.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.