Senior Vice President Brandon Hofmeister Sells 1,667 Shares of CMS Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Senior Vice President Brandon Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy Corp (

CMS, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 4,167 shares and made no purchases.

Brandon Hofmeister is a key figure at CMS Energy Corp, serving as the Senior Vice President. His recent trading activity provides valuable insight into the company's internal perspective on its current stock value.

CMS Energy Corp is a Michigan-based company primarily involved in the business of utility operations. The company operates through three segments: electric utility, gas utility, and enterprises. Its operations are chiefly conducted in Michigan, and the electric utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity.

The insider's recent sell-off could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a reflection of the insider's sentiment about the company's current stock value. However, it's crucial to consider the broader context of insider trading activity at CMS Energy Corp.

Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells at CMS Energy Corp. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702533281158791168.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, CMS Energy Corp's shares were trading at $56.27, giving the company a market cap of $16.7 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.93, which is higher than both the industry median of 15.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell-off, CMS Energy Corp's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $74.00. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, suggesting potential upside for investors.

1702533296778379264.png

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, the broader context suggests that CMS Energy Corp's stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's fundamentals and future performance to make informed decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.