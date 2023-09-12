Director James Loving Buys 1,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Director James Loving of Equity Bancshares Inc purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has already purchased a total of 8,000 shares, with no recorded sales.

James Loving is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has been serving as a Director at Equity Bancshares Inc, a company that operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, and credit card services; consumer loans, including automobile, home improvement, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

The insider's recent buying activity is noteworthy, especially when considering the overall insider trends at Equity Bancshares Inc. Over the past year, there have been 12 insider buys and 12 insider sells. This balanced activity suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702533324473368576.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Equity Bancshares Inc were trading at $24.45, giving the company a market cap of $381.45 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.83, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

Further supporting this notion of undervaluation is the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. With a GuruFocus Value of $33.50, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

1702533339472199680.png

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Equity Bancshares Inc, these factors seem to suggest that the stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Director James Loving, coupled with the stock's current valuation metrics, may present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.