Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,434 Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA)

35 minutes ago

On September 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a 10% owner of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (

DMA, Financial), purchased 12,434 shares of the company. This move by the insider is noteworthy and warrants a closer look into the company's financials and the insider's trading history.

Who is Saba Capital Management, L.P.?

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a hedge fund based in New York City. The firm, founded by Boaz Weinstein in 2009, specializes in credit derivatives and is known for its relative value strategy. As a 10% owner of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund, Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds a significant stake in the company and its investment decisions are closely watched by market participants.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Destra Capital Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Destra Capital Advisors LLC and Ironsides Asset Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Saba Capital Management, L.P. has purchased a total of 12,434 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 12,434 shares is a strong signal of the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702533370795261952.png

The above chart illustrates the insider trading activities. The green bars represent the buying transactions, while the red bars represent the selling transactions. As can be seen, the insider's buying activities have been consistent, indicating a bullish sentiment.

Valuation and Stock Price Relationship

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund were trading for $5.84 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $54.228 million. While not in the billion-dollar range, this valuation is substantial and suggests that the company has a solid financial footing.

The relationship between insider trading activities and stock price is complex. However, it is generally believed that insider buying signals a positive outlook for the company's stock price. Given the insider's recent acquisition, it could be inferred that the insider believes the stock is undervalued at its current price and has the potential for growth.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Saba Capital Management, L.P. in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is a positive indicator for the company's future stock price. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities for more clues about the company's future prospects.

