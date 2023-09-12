Insider Buying: Chairman Brian Cali Acquires 233 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC)

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Brian Cali, Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (

FDBC, Financial), purchased 233 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Brian Cali is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. As the Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decisions and overall direction. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company operates through a network of branches in Pennsylvania and offers services such as savings accounts, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, and wealth management.

Over the past year, Brian Cali has purchased a total of 905 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 233 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

1702533407453478912.png

The insider transaction history for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to 6 insider sells. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with the recent purchase by the insider potentially indicating a positive shift.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc were trading at $45.55, giving the company a market cap of $262.235 million. The price-earnings ratio of 9.61 is higher than the industry median of 8.29, but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702533425207967744.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $45.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $55.62, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, could present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.