On September 12, 2023, Brian Cali, Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc ( FDBC, Financial), purchased 233 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Brian Cali is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. As the Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decisions and overall direction. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company operates through a network of branches in Pennsylvania and offers services such as savings accounts, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, and wealth management.

Over the past year, Brian Cali has purchased a total of 905 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 233 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to 6 insider sells. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with the recent purchase by the insider potentially indicating a positive shift.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc were trading at $45.55, giving the company a market cap of $262.235 million. The price-earnings ratio of 9.61 is higher than the industry median of 8.29, but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $45.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $55.62, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, could present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.