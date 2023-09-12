On September 12, 2023, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., a 10% owner of Vertical Capital Income Fund ( CCIF, Financial), purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects by the insider.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is a significant stakeholder in Vertical Capital Income Fund, a company that operates in the financial sector. The fund's primary objective is to provide its investors with a high level of income. It achieves this by investing in non-agency residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans. These loans are secured by first liens on real estate.

Over the past year, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. has shown a strong buying trend, purchasing a total of 4,785,628 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Vertical Capital Income Fund reveals a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been two insider buys and no insider sells. This suggests that insiders have a bullish outlook on the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Vertical Capital Income Fund were trading at $8.52 each. This gives the company a market cap of $86.755 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's substantial investment indicates a strong belief in the company's potential.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 363.04, significantly higher than the industry median of 13.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high ratio could indicate that the market has high expectations for the company's future earnings growth.

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a crucial indicator of a company's health. In the case of Vertical Capital Income Fund, the insider's consistent buying activities over the past year, coupled with the absence of any selling activities, could be interpreted as a positive sign. It suggests that the insider has confidence in the company's future and believes that the current stock price undervalues the company.

In conclusion, the recent purchase by CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is a strong vote of confidence in Vertical Capital Income Fund. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider trading activities for further insights into the company's prospects.