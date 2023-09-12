CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Acquires Over 1.2 Million Shares of Vertical Capital Income Fund

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago

On September 12, 2023, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., a 10% owner of Vertical Capital Income Fund (

CCIF, Financial), purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects by the insider.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is a significant stakeholder in Vertical Capital Income Fund, a company that operates in the financial sector. The fund's primary objective is to provide its investors with a high level of income. It achieves this by investing in non-agency residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans. These loans are secured by first liens on real estate.

Over the past year, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. has shown a strong buying trend, purchasing a total of 4,785,628 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Vertical Capital Income Fund reveals a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been two insider buys and no insider sells. This suggests that insiders have a bullish outlook on the company's future.

1702533688635424768.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Vertical Capital Income Fund were trading at $8.52 each. This gives the company a market cap of $86.755 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's substantial investment indicates a strong belief in the company's potential.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 363.04, significantly higher than the industry median of 13.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high ratio could indicate that the market has high expectations for the company's future earnings growth.

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a crucial indicator of a company's health. In the case of Vertical Capital Income Fund, the insider's consistent buying activities over the past year, coupled with the absence of any selling activities, could be interpreted as a positive sign. It suggests that the insider has confidence in the company's future and believes that the current stock price undervalues the company.

In conclusion, the recent purchase by CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is a strong vote of confidence in Vertical Capital Income Fund. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider trading activities for further insights into the company's prospects.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.