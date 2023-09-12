Insider Sell: AMD Chair, President & CEO Lisa Su Sells 75,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Lisa Su, Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (

AMD, Financial), sold 75,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 450,000 shares and purchased none.

Lisa Su is a prominent figure in the tech industry, having been with AMD since 2012. She took over as CEO in 2014 and has since led the company to new heights. Under her leadership, AMD has become a major player in the semiconductor industry, competing with giants like Intel and Nvidia.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc is a global semiconductor company. It is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, AMD shares were trading for $105.4 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $172.28 billion.

1702533709795688448.png

The insider transaction history for AMD shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company see limited upside or potential downside. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to the company's prospects, such as personal financial needs.

1702533729462779904.png

According to GuruFocus Value, AMD is currently modestly undervalued. With a price of $105.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $119.54, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. AMD's modest undervaluation, according to GuruFocus Value, suggests that there may still be upside potential. However, the trend of insider selling could be a red flag. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.