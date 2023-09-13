Insider Sell: Director Michael Linse Sells 2,347,293 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, Director Michael Linse sold 2,347,293 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (

CHPT, Financial), a significant transaction in the company's recent history. This move comes amidst a flurry of insider activity at the company, which we will delve into later in this article.

Michael Linse is a key figure at ChargePoint Holdings Inc, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and supports charging solutions ranging from home chargers to commercial and public chargers, providing a seamless charging experience for EV drivers. ChargePoint's mission is to get everyone behind the wheel of an EV and provide them a place to charge wherever they go.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,857,824 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 2,347,293 shares is a continuation of this trend.

1702533869330235392.png

The insider transaction history for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 65 insider sells. This could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc were trading for $5.73 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $2.178 billion.

With a price of $5.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.26, ChargePoint Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.2. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1702533889718747136.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale by the insider, along with the overall trend of insider selling at ChargePoint Holdings Inc, may raise some concerns for potential investors. However, with a low price-to-GF-Value ratio, the stock may still hold some value. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.