Treasurer Adam Woodard Sells 779 Shares of Spire Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Treasurer Adam Woodard of Spire Inc sold 779 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 779 shares and purchased 1000 shares.

Adam Woodard is a key figure in the financial operations of Spire Inc, a public utility holding company based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas, serving over 1.7 million customers across the United States.

Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 1 insider sell within the company. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the insiders of Spire Inc.

1702535131761213440.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Spire Inc were trading for $60.42 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $3.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.08, lower than both the industry median of 15.56 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical data.

Further analysis using the GuruFocus Value reveals that Spire Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $60.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $83.76, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

1702535148420988928.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Given the current price and the GF Value, it appears that Spire Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. This, combined with the insider's recent sell, could suggest that the insider believes the stock's price may not fully reflect its intrinsic value. However, it's also important to consider the overall trend of insider transactions. With more insider buys than sells over the past year, it's possible that other insiders have a more optimistic view of the company's future performance.

As always, investors should not solely rely on an insider's transaction to make any investment decision. Instead, it should be used as a starting point to delve deeper into the company's fundamentals, financials, and market conditions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.