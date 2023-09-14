Director Sharp Ingle Sells 4,000 Shares of Ingles Markets Inc

On September 14, 2023, Director Sharp Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets Inc (

IMKTA, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 25,500 shares and purchased none.

Sharp Ingle is a key figure in the Ingles Markets Inc, a leading supermarket chain with operations in the Southeastern United States. The company, founded in 1963, operates supermarkets under the Ingles brand, offering groceries, non-food products, and perishable commodities. It also provides other services, including gas stations and pharmacies.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategies. Therefore, it's crucial to consider other factors when evaluating a company's stock.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ingles Markets Inc were trading at $76.55, giving the company a market cap of $1.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 6.41, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.47 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value, an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, is $87.46. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that Ingles Markets Inc may still be a good investment. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
