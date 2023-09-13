Insider Sell: Dave Schaeffer Sells 45,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (

CCOI, Financial), sold 45,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 200,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Dave Schaeffer is a key figure at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company specializes in providing businesses with high-speed internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. With over 2,550 net-centric commercial buildings directly connected to Cogent's network, the company has established a strong presence in the market.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised some eyebrows among investors and market analysts. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, compared to 35 insider sells. This trend suggests a potential lack of confidence among insiders about the company's future prospects.

1702562929032822784.png

However, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. Therefore, while the insider's recent sell-off is worth noting, it should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $66.87, giving the company a market cap of $3.28 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 2.84, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

Further supporting this view is the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. According to GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is modestly undervalued.

1702562957445038080.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.