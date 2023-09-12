Insider Sell: Johnson John S. III Sells 131,984 Shares of BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Johnson John S. III, an insider at BuzzFeed Inc, sold 131,984 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 598,887 shares and purchased none.

Johnson John S. III is a key figure at BuzzFeed Inc, a company that has made a name for itself in the digital media industry. BuzzFeed Inc is a global media and technology company that provides coverage on a variety of topics including news, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. The company's innovative approach to digital media has made it a leader in its industry.

The sale of shares by the insider is a significant event that can potentially impact the stock price of BuzzFeed Inc. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at BuzzFeed Inc, while there have been six insider sells. This trend could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of BuzzFeed Inc were trading for $0.35 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $54.761 million.

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell their shares, it's important to consider the context of these sales. In the case of BuzzFeed Inc, the insider's sell comes at a time when the company's stock price is relatively low. This could potentially indicate that the insider believes the stock price will not increase significantly in the near future.

However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell their shares for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily related to their expectations for the company's future performance. For example, they may need to raise cash for personal reasons or they may be diversifying their investment portfolio.

The following image shows the trend of insider trading at BuzzFeed Inc over the past year:

1702562927791308800.png

As shown in the image, the insider's recent sell is part of a larger trend of insider sells at BuzzFeed Inc over the past year. This trend could potentially be a red flag for investors, as it may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to consider the context of these sells and the potential reasons behind them.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 131,984 shares of BuzzFeed Inc is a significant event that could potentially impact the company's stock price. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's insider trading activity as it can provide valuable insights into the company's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
