Insider Buying: Director Nancy Benacci Acquires 1000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Nancy Benacci, a director at Cincinnati Financial Corp (

CINF, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Nancy Benacci is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. As a director at Cincinnati Financial Corp, she plays a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction and ensuring its financial health.

Cincinnati Financial Corp is a leading insurance company that provides a range of insurance products and services. The company operates through its subsidiaries, offering property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and investment management services. With a market cap of $17.01 billion, Cincinnati Financial Corp is a significant player in the insurance industry.

1702563262358355968.png

The insider transaction history for Cincinnati Financial Corp shows a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and zero insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish about the company's future.

In the case of Nancy Benacci, the insider has purchased 1,000 shares over the past year and sold none. This pattern of buying indicates that the insider sees value in the company's stock and expects it to appreciate.

1702563280716824576.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp were trading at $106.57. With a GuruFocus Value of $116.93, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that it is fairly valued. The price-earnings ratio of 12.67 is higher than the industry median of 12.28 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Cincinnati Financial Corp, particularly the purchase by Nancy Benacci, signals confidence in the company's prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.