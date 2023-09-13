CEO Mark Hernandez Buys 1,228 Shares of The Eastern Co (EML)

On September 13, 2023, Mark Hernandez, CEO of The Eastern Co (

EML, Financial), purchased 1,228 shares of the company, further solidifying his confidence in the company's future prospects. This insider buying activity is a significant indicator for potential investors, as it often signals an insider's bullish outlook on the company's stock.

Mark Hernandez has been with The Eastern Co for several years, serving in various leadership roles before assuming the position of CEO. His deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction makes his insider buying activity particularly noteworthy.

The Eastern Co, listed on the NASDAQ, is a 125-year-old company that designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products from six United States operations and seven foreign subsidiaries. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products.

Over the past year, Mark Hernandez has purchased a total of 11,425 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 1,228 shares is a continuation of the insider's buying trend, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential.

1702563248244523008.png

The insider transaction history for The Eastern Co shows a total of 10 insider buys over the past year, with zero insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a positive sign for potential investors, as it often indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe its stock is undervalued.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Eastern Co were trading for $18.52 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $117.093 million. The price-earnings ratio is 16.18, lower than the industry median of 21.73 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $18.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.76, The Eastern Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702563265902542848.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Mark Hernandez, coupled with the company's strong GF Value, suggests that The Eastern Co's stock could be a promising investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
