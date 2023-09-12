Insider Buying: CEO and 10% Owner John Barry Acquires 166,160 Shares of Prospect Capital Corp

On September 12, 2023, John Barry, the Chief Executive Officer and 10% owner of Prospect Capital Corp (

PSEC, Financial), purchased 166,160 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

John Barry is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. As the CEO of Prospect Capital Corp, he has been instrumental in steering the company towards its current position in the market. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, and recapitalizations. It also provides direct loans and equity investments to companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 382,680 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

1702563278762278912.png

The insider transaction history for Prospect Capital Corp shows a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Prospect Capital Corp were trading at $5.99 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.502 billion.

1702563294163763200.png

Despite the stock's current price of $5.99, the GuruFocus Value is $1.40, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.28. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the stock's overvaluation, the insider's decision to increase his stake could suggest that he believes the company's future performance will justify its current valuation. Investors should monitor the company's performance and the insider's future transactions to gain further insights into the company's prospects.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 166,160 shares of Prospect Capital Corp is a significant development that investors should take note of. Despite the stock's current overvaluation, the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects could indicate potential for future growth.

