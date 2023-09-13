JW Asset Management, LLC Boosts Stake in TerrAscend Corp

On September 13, 2023, JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in TerrAscend Corp ( TSNDF, Financial), a leading cannabis company based in Canada. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Based in Armonk, New York, JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with an equity of $275 million. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying and investing in high-growth companies with strong fundamentals. The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the healthcare and consumer defensive sectors, with top holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc ( CPRX, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY, Financial), Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO, Financial), Celsius Holdings Inc ( CELH, Financial), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc ( ESTA, Financial).

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on September 13, 2023, with JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) adding 5,000 shares of TerrAscend Corp at a trade price of $2.1 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 90,035,026 shares, representing 68.79% of its portfolio and 31.37% of TerrAscend Corp's total shares.

Profile of TerrAscend Corp

Founded in 2017, TerrAscend Corp ( TSNDF, Financial) is a Canadian company focused on the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products. The company also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through healthcare professionals. With a market capitalization of $633.042 million, TerrAscend Corp operates in a single segment, serving customers in Canada and the United States.

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of September 15, 2023, TerrAscend Corp's stock price stands at $2.2, representing a gain of 4.76% since the transaction. However, the company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating that it is operating at a loss. According to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is potentially a value trap, with a GF Value of $5.66 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.39.

Financial Health and Growth

When it comes to financial strength, TerrAscend Corp has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 2/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is 17.80%, while its EBITDA growth is 11.90%.

Momentum and Predictability

TerrAscend Corp's stock has shown considerable momentum, with a 5-day RSI of 67.43, a 9-day RSI of 68.69, and a 14-day RSI of 67.73. However, the company's predictability rank is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in TerrAscend Corp is a significant move that further solidifies its position in the cannabis industry. Despite the company's current financial challenges, its growth potential and the firm's confidence in its future prospects make this transaction noteworthy for value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.