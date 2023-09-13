On September 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 12,434 shares to its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund ( DMA, Financial). This transaction increased the firm's total shares in DMA to 909,070, representing a 1.39% change in the firm's holdings. The trade was executed at a price of $5.84 per share, and the traded stock now accounts for 0.14% of the firm's portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a focus on financial services and technology sectors. The firm currently holds 624 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial).

Details of the Trade

The recent acquisition of DMA shares by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has increased the firm's holdings in the traded stock to 10.15%. Despite the addition, the impact of the trade on the firm's portfolio remains negligible at 0%.

Overview of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund ( DMA, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that operates as an interval fund with a continuous offering of fund shares. The company, based in the USA, operates in a single segment and aims to generate returns from capital appreciation and income, with an emphasis on income generation. As of September 15, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $54.228 million and a stock price of $6.05.

Evaluation of DMA's Performance

Since the transaction, DMA's stock price has gained 3.6%. However, the stock has seen a decrease of 49.58% since its IPO and a year-to-date decrease of 12.82%. The company's GF Score is 21/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 6/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank and momentum rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and momentum.

Industry Performance and Future Prospects

DMA operates in the asset management industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is -8.23, and its return on assets (ROA) is -6.79. These figures place DMA at ranks 1274 and 1305, respectively, within its industry. The company's RSI 14 Day is 64.71, ranking it at 1499. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -23.41, ranking it at 1620. Given these figures, DMA's future performance potential appears to be limited.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of DMA shares represents a minor adjustment to its portfolio. Despite DMA's poor performance indicators, the firm's increased stake in the company may suggest a long-term investment strategy. However, given the current data, the impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio and DMA's stock remains to be seen.