Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

2 hours ago
On September 13, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, added 9,669 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.99 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in MPA to 1,616,481 shares. This transaction represents a 0.46% position in the firm's portfolio and a 12.29% stake in MPA.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm that manages $3.84 billion in equity. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1702565341122527232.png

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Overview

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) is a USA-based closed-end fund. The fund's objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. As of the date of this article, the fund's market capitalization stands at $144.084 million. The current stock price is $10.96, which is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 35.38 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.31. 1702565320968896512.png

Financial Health and Market Performance of MPA

MPA's financial health is reflected in its Balance Sheet Rank of 5/10, Profitability Rank of 2/10, and Growth Rank of 0/10. The fund's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The fund's ROE and ROA are -11.33 and -6.94, respectively.

In terms of market performance, MPA's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 48.61, 44.88, and 41.74, respectively. The fund's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -3.04 and -10.87, respectively.

Implications of the Transaction

The addition of MPA shares to

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. Despite MPA's poor financial health and market performance, the firm's decision to increase its stake in MPA could be based on the stock's significant undervaluation. However, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

All data and rankings are accurate as of September 15, 2023.

