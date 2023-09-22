A Comprehensive Analysis of Cairn Homes PLC's Dividend Performance

Cairn Homes PLC ( CNHHY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on 2023-10-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Cairn Homes PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Cairn Homes PLC's Business

Cairn Homes PLC is an Irish homebuilder. Its core activity is to design and develop properties for residential purposes, majorly in the suburbs of Dublin City. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises single-family homes and apartments that form a minor share. Its sales of residential property drive most company revenues.

Tracing Cairn Homes PLC's Dividend History

Cairn Homes PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Cairn Homes PLC has increased its dividend each year since -, making it a dividend king, an honor bestowed upon companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 2023 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dissecting Cairn Homes PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cairn Homes PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.79%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Cairn Homes PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 33.50%. Based on Cairn Homes PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cairn Homes PLC stock as of today is approximately 4.53%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Cairn Homes PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. Cairn Homes PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cairn Homes PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Exploring Growth Metrics for Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cairn Homes PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Cairn Homes PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 17.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.55% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Cairn Homes PLC's earnings increased by approximately 21.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.23% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 51.60%, outperforms approximately 91.18% of global competitors.

Investor Takeaway

Considering Cairn Homes PLC's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and positive growth metrics, it appears to be a promising investment for dividend-focused investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.