Decoding PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Dividend Sustainability

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

An In-depth Analysis of the Company's Dividend History, Yield, and Growth

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (

PFLT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-10-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-15. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Business Model

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. It aims to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generates revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and capital gains and dividends.

1702626769531568128.png

Reviewing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Dividend History

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2012, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, a title given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 11 years.

1702626788326244352.png

Analyzing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 10.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.29%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate is 1.60%. Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd stock as of today is approximately 10.85%.

1702626808408571904.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, one must consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reflects the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's profitability rank, as of 2023-06-30, is 4 out of 10, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable. However, the company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further reinforcing its high profitability.

Evaluating Growth Metrics for Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must have robust growth metrics. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests poor growth prospects, which may impact dividend sustainability. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, despite an average annual increase of approximately -18.00%, a rate that underperforms approximately 75.53% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate of -34.90% also underperforms approximately 84.01% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -28.00% underperforms approximately 95.73% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

While PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a commendable history of consistent and growing dividends, the sustainability of these dividends is questionable given the company's current payout ratio, profitability rank, and growth metrics. Investors must carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.