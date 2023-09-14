Insider Buying: Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 250,302 Shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

1 hours ago
On September 14, 2023, Matt Ehrlichman, the CEO, Chairman, Founder, and 10% Owner of Porch Group Inc (

PRCH, Financial), made a significant purchase of 250,302 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Matt Ehrlichman?

Matt Ehrlichman is the CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Porch Group Inc. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of building successful businesses. Under his leadership, Porch Group Inc has grown into a leading platform for home services, connecting homeowners with quality home improvement, repair, and maintenance professionals.

About Porch Group Inc

Porch Group Inc is a technology-driven home services platform. The company provides software and services to home services companies, empowering them to grow and manage their businesses. Porch Group Inc's comprehensive suite of tools includes marketing services, business management software, customer retention solutions, and more. The company's mission is to make home improvement and maintenance easy for homeowners and service professionals alike.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Matt Ehrlichman has purchased a total of 2,946,104 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition of 250,302 shares is a strong signal of the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Porch Group Inc shows a total of 15 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell during the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

The relationship between insider buying/selling and stock price is often considered a valuable indicator of company health. In this case, the consistent insider buying activity could be a bullish sign for the stock.

Valuation

On the day of Matt Ehrlichman’s recent buy, shares of Porch Group Inc were trading for $0.9 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $88.578 million.

With a price of $0.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $8.54, Porch Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.11. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's significant share purchase, coupled with the company's low price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that Porch Group Inc may be undervalued. However, investors should exercise caution due to the potential value trap.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
