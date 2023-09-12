Insider Sell: NetApp Inc CEO George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, George Kurian, the CEO of NetApp Inc (

NTAP, Financial), sold 4,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at NetApp Inc, which we will explore in this article.

George Kurian has been with NetApp Inc since 2011, serving in various roles before becoming CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, the company has focused on data management and cloud services, helping businesses manage and leverage their data more effectively.

NetApp Inc is a multinational technology company based in Sunnyvale, California. The company provides software, systems, and services to manage and store data, including its proprietary Data ONTAP operating system. NetApp's products and services are designed to help businesses achieve digital transformation, enabling them to manage and analyze their data in a hybrid cloud environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is further illustrated in the following image:

1702684342406348800.png

The insider transaction history for NetApp Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NetApp Inc were trading for $78.37 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $16.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 14.17, which is lower than the industry median of 21.98 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical average.

However, with a price of $78.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.56, NetApp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

1702684361440100352.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of NetApp Inc shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently fairly valued. However, with a price-earnings ratio below the industry median and the company’s historical average, the stock could still present a good value opportunity for investors.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.