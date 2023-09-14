On September 14, 2023, Normand Boulanger, a director at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc ( SSNC, Financial), sold 120,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares and purchased none.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. The company's portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

The insider's selling activity over the past year contrasts with the overall insider transaction history for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys, while there have been three insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc were trading for $54.93 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $13.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 22.93, which is lower than the industry median of 27.31 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $54.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $77.29, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It's important for investors to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and other relevant factors when interpreting insider selling activity. While the insider's recent sell might raise questions, the stock's modest undervaluation could present a potential opportunity for investors.