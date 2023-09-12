Insider Sell: Director Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman Sells 3,595 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc

On September 12, 2023, Director Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (

PLTR, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Friedman over the past year, totaling 31,785 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is a key figure at Palantir Technologies Inc, a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. The company's software allows human analysts to explore data from various sources, specifically in the government and financial sectors.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this insider activity, we need to examine the company's insider trends and valuation metrics.

1702684330121232384.png

The insider transaction history for Palantir Technologies Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc were trading at $15.71, giving the company a market cap of $33.114 billion. This price is slightly above the GuruFocus Value of $15.56, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

1702684352049053696.png

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus. It takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, Palantir Technologies Inc is considered fairly valued.

However, the insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the overall trend of insider selling, could suggest that insiders believe the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. Investors should monitor insider activity closely as it can provide valuable insights into the company's future prospects and current valuation.

In conclusion, while Palantir Technologies Inc appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the recent insider sell-off by Director Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman and the overall trend of insider selling could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider activity and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
