10% Owner KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellogg Co

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, a 10% owner of Kellogg Co (

K, Financial), sold 77,800 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 2,555,600 shares and purchased none.

Kellogg Co is a renowned multinational food manufacturing company. Its products include cereal, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and vegetarian foods. The company's brands include Kellogg's, Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Bear Naked, Morningstar Farms, Famous Amos, Special K, All-Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Krave, among others.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's insider trends and valuation.

1702685763939860480.png

The insider transaction history for Kellogg Co shows a clear trend of selling. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, or they may have concerns about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Kellogg Co were trading for $59.66, giving the company a market cap of $20.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.96, which is higher than both the industry median of 19.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

1702685779748192256.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Kellogg Co is modestly undervalued. With a price of $59.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.11, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio may raise concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that Kellogg Co's stock is currently undervalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.