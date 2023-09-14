On September 14, 2023, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, a 10% owner of Kellogg Co ( K, Financial), sold 77,800 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 2,555,600 shares and purchased none.

Kellogg Co is a renowned multinational food manufacturing company. Its products include cereal, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and vegetarian foods. The company's brands include Kellogg's, Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Bear Naked, Morningstar Farms, Famous Amos, Special K, All-Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Krave, among others.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's insider trends and valuation.

The insider transaction history for Kellogg Co shows a clear trend of selling. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, or they may have concerns about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Kellogg Co were trading for $59.66, giving the company a market cap of $20.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.96, which is higher than both the industry median of 19.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Kellogg Co is modestly undervalued. With a price of $59.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.11, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio may raise concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that Kellogg Co's stock is currently undervalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making investment decisions.