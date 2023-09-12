Insider Sell: Micron Technology Inc CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc (

MU, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 95,000 shares and purchased none.

Sanjay Mehrotra is a seasoned leader in the technology industry. He has been at the helm of Micron Technology Inc, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, since 2017. Under his leadership, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product portfolio, solidifying its position in the market.

Micron Technology Inc is a multinational corporation based in Boise, Idaho. The company produces computer memory and computer data storage, including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. Its consumer products are marketed under the brands Crucial and Ballistix. Micron and Intel together created IM Flash Technologies, which produces NAND flash memory.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Micron Technology Inc were trading for $71.15 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $78.2 billion.

1702685890561703936.png

The insider transaction history for Micron Technology Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 20 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total over the same timeframe. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at its current price.

1702685907527663616.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, Micron Technology Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $71.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.28, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell-off, combined with the stock's high price-to-GF-Value ratio, could be a signal to investors that the stock is overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they can be used as a tool to better understand the actions of company insiders and how these actions relate to the company's stock price and overall performance.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.