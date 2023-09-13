Director Howard Clowes Buys 6,993 Shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc

1 hours ago
On September 13, 2023, Howard Clowes, a director at Plus Therapeutics Inc (

PSTV, Financial), purchased 6,993 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Howard Clowes is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. His decision to increase his stake in Plus Therapeutics Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company's strategic direction and future prospects.

Plus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of treatments for patients battling cancer. The company's innovative approach to drug development has positioned it as a leader in the oncology sector.

Over the past year, Howard Clowes has purchased a total of 10,493 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

The insider transaction history for Plus Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish about the company's prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.43, giving the company a market cap of $4.031 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's investment indicates a belief in the company's potential for growth.

With a price of $1.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.02, Plus Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 71.5. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the stock's current overvaluation, the insider's recent purchase suggests a belief in the company's long-term potential. Investors should monitor Plus Therapeutics Inc closely for future developments.

