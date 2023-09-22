With a daily loss of 3.4% and a modest 3-month gain of 1.61%, D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) is a stock that has caught the attention of many investors. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06, the question on many investors' minds is whether this stock is fairly valued. In the following analysis, we delve into the financials of D.R. Horton to answer this question. So, let's get started!

Company Introduction

D.R. Horton, a leading homebuilder in the United States, operates in 110 markets across 33 states. With its headquarters in Arlington, Texas, the company primarily builds single-family detached homes. D.R. Horton caters to a wide range of customers, from entry-level to luxury buyers and active adults. The company also provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. With a current stock price of $111.28 and a market cap of $37.60 billion, D.R. Horton's valuation needs to be compared with its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, to determine if the stock is over or undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that denotes the intrinsic value of a stock. This value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued.

According to our calculations, D.R. Horton's stock appears to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great starting points for understanding a company's financial health. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is worse than 50.94% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, D.R. Horton's overall financial strength is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Companies that consistently show profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. D.R. Horton has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had revenue of $34.60 billion and an EPS of $14.06. Its operating margin is 17.95%, which ranks better than 84.4% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of D.R. Horton is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. D.R. Horton's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 26.5%, which ranks better than 88.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's ROIC was 18.87 while its WACC was 10.31.

Conclusion

Overall, D.R. Horton's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.36% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. For more detailed information about D.R. Horton's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.