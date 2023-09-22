Unveiling Applied Materials (AMAT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look into the intrinsic value, financial strength, and growth prospects of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 3.33%, with a three-month gain of 0.16%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 7.58. So, is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive analysis of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT), assessing its valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects to answer this question. Let's dive in.

Company Introduction

Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial) is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The company's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect inspection scanning electron microscopes.

With a current stock price of $139.76, Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) has a market cap of $116.90 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $143.22, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

1702691970410872832.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line, which denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1702691948164284416.png

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to understand its financial strength. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, which ranks worse than 63.78% of 900 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Applied Materials is 8 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Applied Materials is strong.

1702691997623517184.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Applied Materials has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $26.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.58. Its operating margin is 28.92%, which ranks better than 92.69% of 944 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Applied Materials at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Applied Materials is 23.9%, which ranks better than 75.14% of 869 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.1%, which ranks better than 61.79% of 772 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Applied Materials's ROIC was 32.44, while its WACC came in at 14.66.

1702692019345817600.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 61.79% of 772 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
