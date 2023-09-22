Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is First Majestic Silver ( AG, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 5.87, recorded a gain of 5% in a day and a 3-month increase of 3.93%. The stock's fair valuation is $11.48, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with First Majestic Silver should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.23. These indicators suggest that First Majestic Silver, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

First Majestic Silver: A Snapshot

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns four producing mines, three mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Nevada.

First Majestic Silver's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of First Majestic Silver's Altman Z-score reveals First Majestic Silver's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating First Majestic Silver's historical data, 2021: -0.16; 2022: -0.21; 2023: -0.29, we observe a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. This downward movement indicates First Majestic Silver's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of First Majestic Silver's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.05; 2022: 0.00; 2023: -0.10) indicates a descending trend. This reduction suggests that First Majestic Silver might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for First Majestic Silver is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.37; 2022: 0.31; 2023: 0.30 from the past three years suggests a decreasing trend in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in First Majestic Silver's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: Navigating the Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the combination of First Majestic Silver's low Altman Z-Score and declining key financial ratios suggest that it may be a potential value trap. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before considering an investment in First Majestic Silver.

