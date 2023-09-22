Arlo Technologies Inc ( ARLO, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 5.24%, despite a 3-month gain of 17.9%. Despite this upward trend, the company reported a Loss Per Share of 0.65. This raises the question: is Arlo Technologies (ARLO) significantly overvalued? To answer this, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis of the company. We invite you to read on and gain valuable insights into the company's financial standing.

Company Overview

Arlo Technologies Inc is a leading provider of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio includes the Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light. The company operates and earns revenue across various geographic regions, with the United States being its largest revenue contributor. Despite its operational success, the company's stock price of $10.67 significantly exceeds its fair value (GF Value) of $6.89.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page indicates the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Arlo Technologies ( ARLO, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and future business performance estimates. At its current price of $10.67 per share, Arlo Technologies stock appears significantly overvalued. This overvaluation suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Arlo Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.9, which is better than 80.02% of 1607 companies in the Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Arlo Technologies at 6 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Arlo Technologies has been profitable 1 year over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $472.80 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.65. Its operating margin of -12.13% is worse than 89.59% of 1614 companies in the Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Arlo Technologies's profitability as poor.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Arlo Technologies's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 54.34% of 1555 companies in the Construction industry. Arlo Technologies's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.2%, which ranks better than 83.85% of 1325 companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC Comparison

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Arlo Technologies's ROIC is -81.76, and its WACC is 13.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Arlo Technologies Inc ( ARLO, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. However, its growth ranks better than 83.85% of 1325 companies in the Construction industry. To learn more about Arlo Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

