KB Home ( KBH, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -4.61% and a 3-month loss of -5.09%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.72, the question arises: is this stock fairly valued? This article aims to provide a detailed valuation analysis of KB Home, encouraging readers to delve into the following financial assessment.

Company Introduction

KB Home is a prominent American construction company specializing in residential construction. With single-family homes and communities spread across several states, KB Home focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model, offering personalized homes at attainable prices based on market location. Additionally, KB Home invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.

At a stock price of $47.61 per share, KB Home ( KBH, Financial) has a market cap of $3.80 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $50.75. This comparison paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from a unique method. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be trading.

Based on the GF Value, KB Home ( KBH, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. With a market cap of $3.80 billion at its current price of $47.61 per share, KB Home is estimated to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

KB Home's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. KB Home has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, ranking worse than 65.09% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks KB Home's financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Companies with high profit margins often offer better performance potential. KB Home has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $6.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.72 in the past 12 months, its operating margin of 14.17% is better than 68.81% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks KB Home's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of KB Home is 16.8%, ranking better than 70.59% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.7%, ranking better than 81.91% of 94 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, KB Home's ROIC is 13.85, and its cost of capital is 7.98.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of KB Home ( KBH, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81.91% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about KB Home stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

