Insider Buying: CFO Joseph Chybowski Acquires 1,500 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

49 minutes ago
On September 14, 2023, Joseph Chybowski, the Chief Financial Officer of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (

BWB, Financial), purchased 1,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Joseph Chybowski is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the banking industry. As the CFO of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations, including financial planning, budgeting, and financial risk management.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is a commercial bank that provides a diverse range of banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals. The bank operates through a network of branches and ATMs, offering services such as deposit accounts, loans, and treasury management.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 11,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests a strong belief in the company's growth potential.

The insider transaction history for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year. Despite the higher number of sells, the recent purchase by the insider could indicate a positive shift in sentiment.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc were trading at $10.17, giving the company a market cap of $293.746 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.56, lower than both the industry median of 8.39 and the company's historical median. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is $19.25, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This indicates that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Bridgewater Bancshares Inc could signal a positive outlook for the company. However, investors should also consider the company's valuation and other factors before making investment decisions.

