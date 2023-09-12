Insider Sell: Director Geoffrey Barker Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc

On September 12, 2023, Geoffrey Barker, a director at Smartsheet Inc (

SMAR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Geoffrey Barker is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. He has been a director at Smartsheet Inc, a leading software company that provides innovative solutions for work management and automation. Barker's role at the company involves strategic decision-making and oversight, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale. The company's platform, Smartsheet, includes various applications, such as sales pipeline tracking, IT project management, and HR process management. With a market cap of $5.544 billion, Smartsheet Inc is a significant player in the software industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is mirrored in the broader insider transaction history for Smartsheet Inc, which shows 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1702715441023025152.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider sells can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as strong. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not all of which are related to the company's performance or value.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading for $44.72. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702715456827162624.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $81.54, Smartsheet Inc appears to be significantly undervalued, potentially offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some questions, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that Smartsheet Inc may still be a good investment. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
