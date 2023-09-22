Mettler-Toledo International Inc ( MTD, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $1,182.31, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has witnessed a surge of 2.13% over a period, marked against a three-month change of -14.43%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Mettler-Toledo International Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

For Mettler-Toledo International Inc, the GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, and GF value, and decent ranks in financial strength and momentum, GuruFocus assigned Mettler-Toledo International Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Business

Mettler-Toledo International Inc, with a market cap of $25.85 billion and sales of $3.95 billion, is a leading supplier of weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences, industrial, and food retail industries. Its products include laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler leads the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances. The business is geographically diversified, with sales distribution roughly as follows: United States around 30% of sales, Europe around 30%, China around 20%, and the rest of the world around 20%.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Mettler-Toledo International Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Operating Margin has increased (23.50%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 23.27; 2019: 24.21; 2020: 25.41; 2021: 26.76; 2022: 28.73.

Furthermore, Mettler-Toledo International Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 57.38; 2019: 57.87; 2020: 58.38; 2021: 58.41; 2022: 58.88. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Mettler-Toledo International Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Mettler-Toledo International Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Mettler-Toledo International Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 12.7%, which outperforms better than 56.1% of 205 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Moreover, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 19, and the rate over the past five years is 16. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Mettler-Toledo International Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of comprehensive financial evaluation in identifying promising investment opportunities. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen