Insider Sell: Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares of Braze Inc (BRZE)

2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Customer Officer of Braze Inc (

BRZE, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Braze Inc, which we will explore in more detail.

Who is Myles Kleeger?

Myles Kleeger is the President and Chief Customer Officer at Braze Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and success. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 298,863 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Braze Inc

Braze Inc is a leading technology company that provides a customer engagement platform for real-time and continuous data streaming. The platform allows for the automation and personalization of communication between brands and their customers. The company's innovative solutions have made it a key player in the tech industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

The recent sale by Myles Kleeger is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Braze Inc. Over the past year, there have been 51 insider sells compared to 15 insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects.

1702717451893997568.png

The insider's recent sale was made when the stock was trading at $47.72, giving the company a market cap of $4.589 billion. This suggests that the insider believes that the current stock price accurately reflects the company's value, hence the decision to sell.

Conclusion

Insider selling can be a red flag for potential investors, but it's important to consider the context. In the case of Braze Inc, the insider's selling activity could be a result of personal financial planning or other factors unrelated to the company's performance. However, the high number of insider sells compared to buys over the past year is worth noting. Investors should keep a close eye on Braze Inc's insider activity and other key financial indicators to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
