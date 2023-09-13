Insider Buying: Paul Isaac Acquires 7,505 Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Paul Isaac, See Remarks at Stereotaxis Inc, made a significant purchase of 7,505 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

But who is Paul Isaac? Isaac is a key figure at Stereotaxis Inc, a company that is a global leader in innovative technologies for the treatment of arrhythmias and performing endovascular procedures. His role as See Remarks places him in a strategic position within the company, giving him a unique insight into the company's operations and future prospects.

Stereotaxis Inc is a healthcare technology and innovation leader, pioneering new ways to treat arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. The company's mission is to improve patient care by integrating the latest advancements in medical research with state-of-the-art engineering. With a focus on patient safety, clinical efficacy, and accessibility, Stereotaxis Inc is revolutionizing the medical field with its unique robotic technologies and data management solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 82,525 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign, indicating that those with the most insight into the company's prospects see value in owning its stock.

1702744522531799040.png

The insider transaction history for Stereotaxis Inc shows a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are confident in its future performance and see the current stock price as an attractive entry point.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Stereotaxis Inc were trading at $1.68, giving the company a market cap of $130.943 million. This price is significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value of $3.81, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

1702744539594227712.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, Stereotaxis Inc is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Stereotaxis Inc, coupled with the company's undervalued status according to the GF Value, suggests that the stock may be an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.