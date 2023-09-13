Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,669 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a 10% owner of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial), purchased 9,669 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is an investment firm that specializes in credit strategies, including credit relative value, capital structure arbitrage, and directional credit opportunities. The firm's investment in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund further solidifies its position in the financial sector.

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Over the past year, Saba Capital Management, L.P. has shown a strong buying trend, purchasing a total of 225,401 shares and selling none. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

1702744919430397952.png

The insider transaction history for Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund further supports this trend, with a total of 15 insider buys over the past year and no insider sells. This suggests that those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are confident in its future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund were trading at $10.99, giving the company a market cap of $143.426 million.

With a GuruFocus Value of $35.38, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, indicating that it is significantly undervalued. This suggests that there is substantial room for growth, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

1702744934659915776.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent purchase by Saba Capital Management, L.P. indicates a strong belief in the potential of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. The stock's current undervaluation presents a promising investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the company's future growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.