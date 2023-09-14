KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST Reduces Stake in Kellogg Co

On September 14, 2023, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in Kellogg Co ( K, Financial), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal and other packaged foods. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the implications of the transaction for both parties.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the sale of 77,800 shares at a price of $59.66 per share, resulting in a 0.14% reduction in the firm's holdings. Despite this reduction, Kellogg Co still represents a significant 87.73% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding a total of 54,176,238 shares in the company. This transaction has a minor impact of -0.13% on the firm's portfolio.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio) is a nonprofit charity organization based in Battle Creek. The foundation provides the majority of funding to the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, which was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1930. The foundation's mission is to support children, families, and communities to create conditions that propel vulnerable children to achieve success. The foundation invests almost exclusively in the consumer staples sector, with over 90% of its total asset allocations in this sector. The trust's primary investment is in the Kellogg Company, its original parent company. The trust's equity stands at $3.69 billion, with Kellogg Co being its top holding.

Profile of Kellogg Co

Founded in 1906, Kellogg Co is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The firm added the Pringles brand to its mix in 2012. Sales outside its home turf account for just north of 40% of Kellogg's consolidated sales base. The firm intends to split its global snacking arm from its North American cereal segment by the end of calendar 2023.

Stock Analysis

Kellogg Co's stock performance is evaluated using various metrics. The company's GF-Score is 72/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 7/10. The company's Growth Rank is 5/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10. The company's Momentum Rank is 2/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.60. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.04, and its interest coverage is 6.12.

Industry Context

Kellogg Co operates in the consumer packaged goods industry. The company's performance is compared with its industry peers to provide a comprehensive analysis. The company's ROE is 21.33, and its ROA is 4.65. The company's gross margin growth is -3.20, while its operating margin growth is 0.30. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is 4.00, while its EBITDA growth over the same period is -3.10.

Other Gurus' Investments

Other gurus who have invested in Kellogg Co include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). These investments further validate the potential of Kellogg Co and its significance in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Kellogg Co represents a strategic move in its investment portfolio. Despite the reduction, Kellogg Co remains a significant part of the firm's portfolio, reflecting the firm's confidence in the company's potential. The transaction also underscores the firm's commitment to its investment philosophy and mission.