Insider Sell Alert: Satish Ravella Sells 5,614 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Satish Ravella, Senior Vice President, Finance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, sold 5,614 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Satish Ravella?

Satish Ravella is the Senior Vice President, Finance at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. He has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations. His role involves overseeing the company's financial planning and reporting, as well as managing the company's capital structure and financial risk.

About Zeta Global Holdings Corp

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a data-driven marketing technology company. The company's software platform leverages unique data and artificial intelligence to optimize business outcomes. Zeta's cloud-based platform connects over 2.4 billion identities and helps companies create personalized customer experiences at scale.

Insider Selling at Zeta Global Holdings Corp

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,614 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is reflected in the broader insider transaction history for Zeta Global Holdings Corp, which shows 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

1702804529973559296.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider selling at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The consistent selling by insiders could be a signal of their confidence in the company's future prospects, or it could be a sign of their personal financial planning. It's important for investors to consider these factors when interpreting insider selling activity.

Valuation and Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp were trading for $7.7 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.67 billion.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While some investors view insider selling as a negative signal, others see it as a normal part of financial planning for corporate executives. In the case of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the consistent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 5,614 shares is noteworthy, it is just one piece of the puzzle. Investors should consider the company's financial performance, market conditions, and other relevant factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.